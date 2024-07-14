NBA Trade Rumors: 5 High profile trades to help Warriors reemerge as a contenders
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Looking at the situation that the Miami Heat currently finds themselves in, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Golden State Warriors kick tires on the possibility of making a move for Jimmy Butler. At the very least, Golden State could check on his availability. It was reported early this offseason that the Warriors would theoretically be interested in Butler; it's hard to imagine that has changed much if they are truly looking to upgrade their roster. And the fact that the Heat hasn't been able to upgrade theirs leads you to believe that perhaps there could be some softening on their stance to not retool their roster.
The bottom line is this: the Heat is not going to be able to compete in the Eastern Conference with how their roster stands at the moment. If the front office realizes that, they shouldn't be too opposed to a potential Jimmy trade.
And if the Warriors offer two first-round picks and perhaps some salary relief via an expiring contract (perhaps with the help of a third team), this would be a deal Miami would have to consider. For the Warriors, adding Jimmy next to Stephen Curry would be a cheat code.