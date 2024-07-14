NBA Trade Rumors: 5 High profile trades to help Warriors reemerge as a contenders
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
The Golden State Warriors attempted to sign and trade for Paul George. In the end, the LA Clippers and Warriors couldn't finalize a deal. I can't help but wonder if there's a point this offseason in which the Clippers are open to completely retooling their roster by trading often-injured star Kawhi Leonard. At this point, it would be extremely surprising for it to happen but the Clippers are in a tough spot heading into the 2024-25 season. And with Kawhi's injury history, I'm not sure if LA wouldn't be opposed to moving on from him.
The Warriors could elect to take such a gamble on Kawhi because of the short championship window that Stephen Curry has left before the eventual end of his career. A change of scenery could be beneficial for Kawhi and Golden State would allow him to remain on the West Coast.
A trio of Curry, Kawhi, and Draymond Green could be lethal in a deep West. If the Clippers come to the conclusion that they would be better off rebuilding their roster, the Warriors could be one of the teams open to taking on the gamble of trading for Kawhi.