NBA Trade Rumors: 5 High profile trades to help Warriors reemerge as a contenders
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Even though the Phoenix Suns have been consistently clear about their desire to keep their core together heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, I do believe Kevin Durant is a name to keep an eye on as we move away from the NBA Draft and free agency periods. I'm not saying that KD will request a trade or be shopped on the block, but the Suns are generally a team that works in the shadows and has been known to make a big move or two in recent years. There's no question the Golden State Warriors should keep tabs on the pulse of the Suns.
The Warriors could make a pretty compelling offer to Phoenix for KD and the storyline of KD making a return to Golden State, to win another NBA Championship possibly, is what NBA fairytales are made of.
Do I believe it to be a likely outcome heading into the next phase of the offseason? No. But, at the same time, KD is a player the Warriors should be keeping an eye on. And if he does become quietly available, they certainly have the assets to make a competitive offer.