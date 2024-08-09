NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Outside-the-box targets Golden State Warriors should monitor
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring five outside-the-box trade targets that the Golden State Warriors should be monitoring at the moment.
With Lauri Markkanen now off the trade market, the Golden State Warriors have some big decisions to make. They'll likely continue to practice patience on the trade market and will continue to wait for the right opportunity to pounce. However, that could be easier said than done considering the pressure the organization is going to have to reemerge as a championship contender in the Steph Curry window.
Ideally, the Warriors will want to target players who could help the team win now. However, there could be other names on this list that would indicate a bit of a pivot for the team. Including the first name, one intriguing young player from a dysfunctional East team.
Let's explore five outside-the-box targets that could be on the Warriors' trade radar heading into the latter portion of the NBA offseason and into the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are certainly a team to keep a close eye on heading into the start of the season. For a team that desperately needs to show some promise this year, they've been relatively quiet through the offseason. There is much at stake for Detroit this season and if they open with a slow start, there's a chance that the changes could come fast and furious.
If changes are made, Jaden Ivey could be one player who could be on the chopping block. As a player who has flashed at times but still very much remains far from a foundational core for the team, he's a talented young player who could be on the Golden State Warriors' radar - especially if they're forced to retool their roster in any way.
If there's any team that will be able to get the most out of Ivey, it could be a developmental franchise like the Warriors. If Ivey needs a fresh start, the Warriors could come calling.