NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Outside-the-box targets Golden State Warriors should monitor
De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure why there aren't more teams interested in making a trade for De'Andre Hunter. As the Atlanta Hawks look to pivot away from their current build, trading Hunter, especially with the emergence of Jalen Johnson and after drafting Zaccharie Risacher, could certainly be on the table for Atlanta. And I'd have to imagine the noise surrounding this possibility is only going to rise as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline - even more dramatically if Risacher is a bit more NBA-ready than some realize.
Looking for answers on the wing, the Golden State Warriors could look to Hunter to answer some of their issues. Hunter is coming off a career year in which he averaged 16 points and four rebounds on a career-high 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. For as good as Hunter was this past season, he could be even better on a team as talented as the Warriors are.
Trading for Hunter may not be the big splash that Warriors fans might be looking for, but he'd certainly be an upgrade for a roster that desperately needs it.