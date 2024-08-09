NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Outside-the-box targets Golden State Warriors should monitor
James Harden, LA Clippers
Another big name who could be on the Golden State Warriors trade radar is James Harden, especially if the LA Clippers get off to a slow start to the season. Harden is essentially on a one-year deal considering he has a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season. If the Clippers struggle out of the gate and aren't likely to factor into the Western Conference playoff picture, it would make sense for LA to explore their options at that point. If the Clippers are open to it, the Warriors could look at a potential rental deal for Harden.
Even though it could be a difficult pairing on paper, you can't tell me you wouldn't be at the very least a bit intrigued by a Curry-Harden backcourt. If Harden was able to make it work with Chris Paul, Curry could be a lethal running mate for him at this point in his career - and vice-versa.
There could be a point this season when the Warriors are looking for any type of upgrade in an attempt to salvage the Curry window. It may not be ideal, but the Warriors shouldn't completely shut down the idea of trading for Harden.