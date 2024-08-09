NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Outside-the-box targets Golden State Warriors should monitor
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
The Golden State Warriors were linked to Jimmy Butler earlier this offseason when it wasn't clear how the Miami Heat were going to proceed this summer. Even though the Heat isn't expected to explore Jimmy's trade market before the start of the season, there has to be a chance their stance could change if they get off to a slow start or if the locker room becomes unstable. In the final year of his contract with the team, a Jimmy trade can't completely be considered off the table. As much as the Heat may not want to do so, it could end up being the move that makes the most sense for the team in the long run. If nothing else, it's certainly something to keep an eye on.
For the Warriors, they could view a Jimmy rental as a move that could put them in contention in the Western Conference. Jimmy is the type of alpha star that the Warriors could be missing next to Steph Curry.
And Jimmy has not played next to an offensive player as dynamic as Curry at any point in his career. This could be a marriage that works perfectly on paper for both sides.