NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who should make a bold move for Anfernee Simons
New Orleans Pelicans
Let me preface this by saying that the only way the New Orleans Pelicans would be open to the idea of trading for Anfernee Simons revolves around the idea that they are going to move forward with their plans of trading Brandon Ingram. If he remains on the roster, we can forget about this possibility. However, in a perhaps larger deal, could the Pelicans swing for a deal in which they would land Simons after sending Ingram to a third team that isn't the Portland Trail Blazers? It may seem crazy but it's a move that could make sense on multiple fronts.
A new trio of Dejounte Murray, Simons, and Zion Williamson should certainly spark the interest of the Pelicans. If they could make it happen, the Pelicans could have one of the best (relatively) young trios in the Western Conference.
Simons may not be a fit with how the Blazers are building moving forward, but a team like the Pelicans could very much be interested in such a possibility - especially if they're keen on the idea of moving in a different direction from Ingram.