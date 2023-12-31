NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Ways Brooklyn Nets can beat out Heat, Knicks for Donovan Mitchell
The Brooklyn Nets have the assets to make a splash move for Donovan Mitchell at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Trade offer No. 2
Expanding the offer a bit further, if the Cleveland Cavaliers desired a package centered around multiple draft picks, the Brooklyn Nets have the means to make that happen. In this specific offer, the Nets would still include Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale, and Dorian Finney-Smith along with four future first-round picks (three from Brooklyn and one from Phoenix). This is a similar value to what the Cavs gave up in the initial deal for Donovan Mitchell, so perhaps this is more along the lines of what Cleveland would be looking for.
Even if the Cavs aren't necessarily "shopping" Mitchell at the moment, this is the type of offer that they may not be willing to decline. To make the money work, Georges Niang would once again be sent back to Brooklyn, which would help the Nets replace some of the wing depth that they'd be losing with the departures of O'Neale and Finney-Smith.
With this deal, the Cavs would replenish their draft asset stockpile while also getting three players in return that could help this team push forward and compete for a top 6 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this season.