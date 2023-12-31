NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Ways Brooklyn Nets can beat out Heat, Knicks for Donovan Mitchell
The Brooklyn Nets have the assets to make a splash move for Donovan Mitchell at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Trade offer No. 3
Mixing it up with this third hypothetical trade offer for Donovan Mitchell, the Brooklyn Nets could build a package around emerging player Cam Thomas. In this package, the Nets would include Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale in the deal with Thomas, along with three future first-round picks to hammer home this deal's value. If the Cavs wanted to prioritize a talented young player along with first-round picks, this could be the route to take.
Thomas has one more guaranteed year on his contract before the Cavs would have to make a decision on his future, giving them an opportunity to re-sign him early or wait a year to allow the restricted free-agent market to determine his value. I suppose the real question is whether Thomas and Darius Garland could coexist with each other. But that's something that could be determined with reps together.
This is likely the type of offer it's going to take to land Mitchell via trade. A combination of three future first-round picks and a young player, along with salary fillers, is likely a good return for the Cavs. The Nets could check all those boxes with this offer.