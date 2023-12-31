NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Ways Brooklyn Nets can beat out Heat, Knicks for Donovan Mitchell
The Brooklyn Nets have the assets to make a splash move for Donovan Mitchell at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Trade offer No. 5
In this final offer for Donovan Mitchell, the Brooklyn Nets could put together an offer that the Cleveland Cavaliers can't afford to decline. The Nets would get back Mitchell and Isaac Okoro, who could very much benefit from a change of scenery, while Brooklyn sends Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas, Royce O'Neale, Lonnie Walker IV, and two future first-round picks to the Cavs.
This is a move that makes the Cavs one of the deepest teams in the league and if their young players continue to develop, Cleveland could seemingly emerge as a potential dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference in a few seasons. Quite frankly, that's the timeline the Cavs should be working on.
You'd have to admire the Cavs for making the move for Mitchell. Looking back, you can't blame them for trying to take advantage of a situation. But it's looking more and more like this could be the perfect time for the Cavs to pivot. Thankfully for them, they should not take a huge loss when the time comes (if it does) to move on from Mitchell.