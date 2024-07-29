NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Late-offseason blockbuster trades to still have faith in
Bruce Brown to the Cleveland Cavaliers
If the Cleveland Cavaliers were to part ways with Darius Garland, it would make sense for them to pursue a player like Bruce Brown. As more of an off-ball wing, Brown could fill a lot of what the Cavs are missing on the perimeter. He'd bring a two-way motor along with plenty of high-pressure playoff experience. For a Cavs team that is trying to take a big step forward in the Eastern Conference heading into next season, Brown could make a ton of sense as a potential target. Add in the fact that he's going to be entering the final year of his contract, and this is a move that could make a ton of sense.
If Cleveland is indeed willing to reshuffle their supporting cast around Mitchell and Mobley, a swap of Garland for Brown (and picks, or pieces) could make sense both in the short and long term.
This seems like one of those NBA Trade Deadline possibilities, but considering how inactive the Cavs have been this offseason, it can't be a deal that would be completely off the table before the start of the season.