NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Late-offseason blockbuster trades to still have faith in
Brandon Ingram to the Houston Rockets
Considering how aggressive the Houston Rockets were last summer, it's been odd that they haven't really done anything this offseason. The Rockets have been relatively quiet but we all know that they are open to making a big move if one becomes available. While there's a belief that they could be waiting for their opportunity to pounce on a disgruntled Kevin Durant in the future, I'm not sure the Rockets would close the door on the possibility of making a trade for Brandon Ingram, who could already be on their radar.
There's still a vast belief that the New Orleans Pelicans are going to trade Ingram before the start of the season. With his trade market somewhat limited at the moment, the Rockets could easily meet New Orleans' asking price for Ingram.
If Houston is serious about competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference this upcoming season, it would make sense for them to kick tires on the possibility of acquiring Ingram. At this point, I don't see why they would not be at least open to the idea of it.