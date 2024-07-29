NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Late-offseason blockbuster trades to still have faith in
Trae Young to the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat's inactivity has been one of the biggest mysteries of the NBA offseason. Even though they've been limited due to their lack of financial flexibility, it is odd that they haven't at least attempted to restructure their core. Miami's core might've already grown stale and that could be a major problem for the team this upcoming season. But perhaps there's still a small chance that the Heat could make a bold move before the end of the offseason. With Trae Young potentially still on the open market, you can't help but wonder if the Heat would want to take the gamble in trading for one of the best offensive point guards in the league.
Young would make a ton of basketball sense for the Heat even if he doesn't fit their "prototypical trade target." Young may not be a "Heat Culture" Player to the T, but you can't deny his supreme talent.
At this point in the offseason, the Heat can't be completely closed off from the idea of acquiring Young in an attempt to salvage the build.