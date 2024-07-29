NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Late-offseason blockbuster trades to still have faith in
Jerami Grant to the Los Angeles Lakers
After missing out on Klay Thompson at the start of the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been relatively quiet. They haven't made a splash move yet and you'd have to imagine that, eventually, one is coming. One player that they continue to be linked to is Jerami Grant. He'd be a good fit next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and it may be time for the Portland Trail Blazers to move on from the talented two-way forward. Whether the two sides would be able to come to an agreement remains to be seen, but there's no question that this is one of those potential moves that makes a ton of sense.
Grant is coming off another highly productive season for the Blazers and is still just 30 years old. With still plenty of left in the tank, and probably still playing at a prime level, it would be foolish for the Lakers not strongly to explore such a move.
It could be difficult for the Lakers and Blazers to find a middle ground but that's probably what it's going to take for a deal to get done before the start of the season. Considering how desperate the Lakers may be, this is certainly one possibility to keep an eye on.