NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Perfect and realistic suitors for Jarrett Allen this offseason
NBA Trade Rumors: If Jarrett Allen hits the trade market this offseason, there could be six contenders ready to pounce on the opportunity to land him.
Even though all eyes are focused on Donovan Mitchell when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there has been recent reporting that suggests that Jarrett Allen could be another player that hits the trade block at some point this offseason. With the strides that Evan Mobley has made, Cleveland could be ready to hand over the full-time center position to the young, talented rising star.
If that does end up happening, the Cavs could decide to trade Allen this summer. If that does happen, there should be a strong market for the 26-year-old center. As we inch closer to that possibility, we explore six contenders that should be ready to explore a trade for Allen this offseason.
New Orleans Pelicans
It's easy to see how the New Orleans Pelicans can emerge as a natural landing spot for Jarrett Allen, even more so if Jonas Valanciunas ends up leaving in free agency as has been rumored. As the Pelicans prepare for what could end up being a retooling of their roster around Zion Williamson over Brandon Ingram (who could be on the move if New Orleans doesn't give him the long-term contract extension that he'll be seeking this offseason), there's a good chance the Pelicans will be looking to take some risks this offseason.
Allen, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, could make sense as a defensive anchor next to Zion moving forward. Allen is currently one of the most underrated centers in the NBA and still at just 26 years old, could continue to develop next to Zion. If the Pelicans do enter the offseason with a priority of finding a long-term replacement for Valanciunas, Allen could be atop their wishlist.