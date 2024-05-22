NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Perfect and realistic suitors for Jarrett Allen this offseason
Phoenix Suns
Heading into the NBA offseason, it could prove to be difficult to envision how the Phoenix Suns are going to improve their roster with the lack of future assets. However, if they could find a way to make a compelling enough of an offer or get creative in trading Jusuf Nurkic elsewhere in the process, perhaps there could be a path toward them jumping in on the Jarrett Allen sweepstakes. On paper, he could be a great addition to a team that struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor at times this season.
While an argument could be made that the Suns would be better off targeting another playmaker in the backcourt, adding a defensive anchor who doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective could be the next best thing. Allen would fit that description to a T for the Suns. Phoenix has the elite talent needed to make a run to a championship; Allen could give them a player who excels in everything else.
Again, finding a path toward acquiring Allen could prove to be difficult. But at this point, the Suns have to be considered a possible landing spot for Allen.