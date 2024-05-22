NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Perfect and realistic suitors for Jarrett Allen this offseason
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings almost have to make some sort of change heading into the start of this NBA season. After losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back years, the Kings have to shake something up if they want to realistically emerge as a potential championship threat heading into next season. Perhaps targeting a defensive-minded center to play next to Domantas Sabonis could go a long way in Sacramento accomplishing that. For as good as Sabonis is as an offensive player, he does struggle defensively and it naturally impacts the rest of the unit.
Adding a player like Allen could go a long way in solving that "problem" for the Kings moving forward. If the Kings could enter next season after adding Allen (along with continued progression from Keegan Murray), there's hope Sacramento could take another big step up in the West.
If nothing else, the Kings are a team to keep a close eye on when it comes to a potential bidding war for Allen this summer. As a team that needs to make an upgrade to their roster, they could view acquiring Allen as a great opportunity.