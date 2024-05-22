NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Perfect and realistic suitors for Jarrett Allen this offseason
Los Angeles Lakers
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers likely have their eyes on making a move for a big-name All-Star talent this offseason, I can't help but think if there's a possible scenario that could arise for Los Angeles that involves the team missing out on some of the other big names which lead them to a potential pursuit of Jarrett Allen. If the Lakers aren't able to land Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, or Darius Garland, perhaps they'd be open to targeting a defensive-minded center to play next to Anthony Davis.
Allen would be exactly that for the Lakers and could add another element to this already strong interior defense. Allen may not get the mainstream attention that he probably deserves and he has to be considered one of the best underrated centers in the league. Playing for the Lakers could potentially change that all for him.
In a vacuum, the pairing of the Lakers and Allen seems like it would work seamlessly. And there's a shot we could end up seeing it play out in the near future if the pieces fall in the right place this offseason.