NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Perfect and realistic suitors for Jarrett Allen this offseason
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies could emerge as a natural landing spot for Jarrett Allen this offseason considering they have parted ways with Steven Adams. Even though there has been speculation that Memphis could be preparing to use their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to potentially draft a player who could be the long-term answer at the center position, there's no guarantee that a prospect like Donovan Clingan will be available when they go on the clock. Because of that, trading for Allen could end up being a much safer play for the Grizzlies.
As they head into the offseason with the priority of adding talent around Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., targeting Allen via trade could be exactly the type of move that could pay dividends long-term for the Grizzlies. The big question is whether this is a move that the Grizzlies believe will allow them to make big strides up the West standings heading into next season.
Either way, it's safe to say that the Grizzlies could very much be one of the teams intrigued by the idea of trading for Allen.