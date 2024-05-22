NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Perfect and realistic suitors for Jarrett Allen this offseason
Miami Heat
If the Miami Heat are ready to pivot away from Bam Adebayo at the center position, there could be a shot that they emerge as a potential landing spot for Jarrett Allen, especially considering how much success the Minnesota Timberwolves had this season with the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert frontcourt. I'm not sure if that dynamic will work as effectively for the Heat as it has for the Wolves, but there's reason to believe that Miami could head down that path if they miss out on other star pursuits.
Even though there's a potential fit for Allen in Miami, I'm not sure the Heat is an Allen acquisition away from reemerging as a real championship contender in the Eastern Conference. Then again, there's a potential scenario this offseason in which the Heat doesn't have many other options to add talent.
If nothing else, the Heat is a team to keep an eye on when it comes to Allen heading into the offseason. They shouldn't be considered a favorite but could be lurking as a dark horse suitor for the defensive-minded big man.