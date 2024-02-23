NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Stars Brooklyn Nets could target as complements to Mikal Bridges
The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to make a splash move during the offseason as they look to build around Mikal Bridges.
NBA Trade Rumors: As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to build around Mikal Bridges, we explore six stars that are realistic targets heading into the offseason.
Depending on who you ask, the argument could be made that the Brooklyn Nets have been one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference this season. With less than 30 games left in the regular season, the Nets find themselves ranked outside the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings.
To simplify things of how the Nets season has gone, they don't have enough help around Mikal Bridges. Recent reports seem to indicate that the goal for the Nets this offseason is to remedy that by targeting stars via trade and/or free agency.
As the stretch run arrives, we explore a few early candidates that should already be on the Nets' radar that they could target via trade heading into the offseason.
6 realistic star trade targets for the Brooklyn Nets
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
After being arguably the hottest names at one point this season before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Chicago Bulls weren't able to trade Zach LaVine. Even if it wasn't for the injury, the Bulls were going to have a difficult time moving LaVine before the deadline. The season-ending injury made it impossible.
Nevertheless, I'd have to imagine that the Bulls are going to have the same goal of trading LaVine heading into the offseason. If they are desperate enough to trade him for pennies on the dollar, the Brooklyn Nets should at least make a call. LaVine's contract isn't great but he's still a difference-making player in this league. And if the Nets are serious about improving, perhaps they should give LaVine some consideration once he recovers.