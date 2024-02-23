NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Stars Brooklyn Nets could target as complements to Mikal Bridges
The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to make a splash move during the offseason as they look to build around Mikal Bridges.
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
At this year's NBA Trade Deadline, Kyle Kuzma was a name that consistently popped up as a potential target for many contenders. Heading into the offseason, I find it hard to believe that's going to change. For a team like the Brooklyn Nets, that will be looking to kickstart the rebuild or retooling around Mikal Bridges, I'd have to imagine that a name like Kuzma is going to pop up in the front office.
He's a relatively realistic target for the Nets and would theoretically fit next to Bridges. The question is whether or not the Nets view him as a worthy target to spend their valuable draft capital on heading into the summer. Quite frankly, that's an answer that I'm sure what the answer to that question is.
But if the Nets truly believe Bridges can be a legit No. 1 in the right situation, perhaps Kuzma and Bridges. can get the most out of each other. Heading into the offseason, those are the targets that the Nets should have in mind.