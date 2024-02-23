NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Stars Brooklyn Nets could target as complements to Mikal Bridges
The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to make a splash move during the offseason as they look to build around Mikal Bridges.
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
One of the biggest names that could be on the move during the offseason is Jerami Grant. In fact, I'd expect the Portland Trail Blazers to seriously explore trading him during the summer. As the Blazers move forward with their rebuild, it's probably in the best interest of the team and of Grant to explore a divorce between the two. If the Brooklyn Nets are looking for a dynamic two-way frontcourt player, Grant would be an excellent option as they build around Mikal Bridges.
Grant enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career thus far and it would be unfortunate if he didn't find a way to compete on a contender. For as talented of a young core the Blazers have, they're not ready to contender in the Western Conference. And they might not be for a very long time.
The Nets, on the other hand, could be a strong piece or two away from emerging as a dark horse threat in the Eastern Conference. The Nets have the assets to get a deal for Grant done. The question is, would they go all-in for him during the offseason?