NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Stars Brooklyn Nets could target as complements to Mikal Bridges
The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to make a splash move during the offseason as they look to build around Mikal Bridges.
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Inching closer and closer to the offseason, I'd have to imagine that we're going to hear more and more about the possibility of Brandon Ingram being moved. There are whispers that perhaps the Pelicans are going to have to choose between Ingram and Zion Williamson in the future and with the former entering the final year of his contract (after this season), a decision likely has to be made sooner rather than later. Objectively speaking, it very well might need to be made this offseason.
If that does end up being the case, there's a strong argument to be made that the Pelicans are likely better off siding with the younger player. In this situation, that could mean keeping Zion and trading Ingram to the highest bidder before he has the opportunity to leave for nothing two offseasons from now.
If the Brooklyn Nets wanted, they could create a dynamic wing duo similar to what the LA Clippers built with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019. Ingram and Mikal Bridges would be quite the foundational duo for the Nets.