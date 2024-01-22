NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Strategic trades to help Miami Heat compete with Boston Celtics
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring six strategic trades that could help the Miami Heat compete with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
After making a surprise run to the NBA Finals last season, before losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games, there was a belief that the Miami Heat was one piece away from perhaps breaking through as they attempt to win their first championship since the LeBron James era. However, the Heat missed their chance to find that final piece during the offseason.
Missing out on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, not all hope is lost for the Heat. Miami is competitive but if they're going to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, they're going to have to pull off a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
With the assets to get something done, we explore six strategic trades the Miami Heat could pursue in their attempt to get back to the top of the East.
6 Trades the Miami Heat should explore at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Miami Heat makes a move for backcourt and frontcourt help
Watching the Miami Heat play, it's easy to understand what this team's biggest needs are - the point guard and power forward positions. This deal with the Utah Jazz would allow the Heat to essentially check both of those boxes heading into the push toward the postseason.
In this deal, the Heat would package Kyle Lowry's expiring contract, emerging young player Nikola Jovic, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick (courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers) to send Utah's way in exchange for Collin Sexton and Kelly Olynyk.
Both Sexton and Olynyk may not be part of the Jazz's long-term future and it would be in the best interest of the team to find a way to move both of them. This would be a solid return for an expiring contract and a young point guard who may never be able to reach his previous ceiling.
With this deal, Miami would be able to roll out a starting 5 of Sexton, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk, and Bam Adebayo with Caleb Martin, Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love, and Haywood Highsmith off the bench. That's a strong top 11 that could help Miami combat what the Celtics have built this season.