NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Strategic trades to help Miami Heat compete with Boston Celtics
Exploring six potential big trades that would help the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat trade for Brooklyn Nets duo
Dating back to the offseason when the Miami Heat was pursuing Damian Lillard, it was reported that the Brooklyn Nets were one of the teams interested in Tyler Herro. Tapping back into that interest, perhaps the Heat could pull off a huge deal to completely retool their team with the Nets ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. In an attempt to find solutions to their backcourt and frontcourt issues, the Heat would target Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith with this move.
Miami would send Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, and their 2027 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith. The idea is that Dinwiddie would stabilize the team's backcourt, and fill much of the role that Herro would leave, and Finney-Smith would be a near-perfect fit next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.
If all else fails, the Heat could look to Duncan Robinson to answer much of the scoring punch that they would lose in trading Herro. This is far from an ideal swap but it's one that would shake up the Heat's roster and give them a shot to make a move up the Eastern Conference standings heading into the second half of the season.