NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Strategic trades to help Miami Heat compete with Boston Celtics
Exploring six potential big trades that would help the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat trades for an answer at the power forward position
If the Miami Heat wanted to pursue a star at the power forward position in their attempt to finally quiet their long-term questions about finding a running mate for Bam Adebayo, Jerami Grant could be a natural target. But, of course, the team would be fighting the same issues in their pursuit of Malcolm Brogdon. If the Heat and Portland Trail Blazers could put personal feelings aside, maybe there is a deal to be had at the NBA Trade Deadline.
In this deal, the Heat would receive Grant from the Blazers in exchange for Kyle Lowry's expiring contract, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick. Again, the big question surrounding this possible deal is whether the Blazers would feel this is compensation for one of the best and most versatile two-way forwards in the league.
I can't envision the Heat burning two first-round picks in this deal but maybe the Blazers would view Jovic as an extra first-round pick and bet on Martin as at least part of their answer on the wing. Grant would be an excellent fit next to Bam Adebayo and give the Heat another much-needed scoring punch at the power forward position.