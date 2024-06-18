NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Teams who should be willing to pay Brandon Ingram max money
Utah Jazz
Before the NBA offseason even arrives, it's already been reported that the Utah Jazz are interested in possibly making a big move. Whether or not the Jazz will be able to pull off such a move remains to be seen but at least from an outside perspective, it does appear as if they're going to attempt to significantly improve their roster this offseason. And the Jazz are one of the few teams that has the assets to pull off such a move heading into the summer. One potential option that could arise for Utah is Brandon Ingram.
If the Jazz is desperate enough to explore a move for an All-Star talent to play next to Lauri Markkanen, Ingram could emerge as a natural target. I'm not sure how great of a fit Ingram and Markkanen would be but this is the type of move that would constitute an upgrade of the roster.
For a team like the Jazz that struggles to attract talent, overpaying for Ingram could be what the team needs to do if they want to make a "splash" move this offseason. Considering their roster is full of young talent, Ingram's max deal that Utah may have little trouble affording after moving on from some veteran pieces.