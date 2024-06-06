NBA Trade Rumors: 6 'Win-now' offseason targets for Detroit Pistons to avoid misstep
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Heading into the NBA offseason, even after a strong showing in the NBA Playoffs, there's at least an outside chance that the Oklahoma City Thunder end up exploring the trade market for Josh Giddey. He has one year remaining on his contract before he can test restricted free agency and could be viewed as a player that may not be the greatest fit for the Thunder. If OKC wants to improve in other ways this offseason around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, it's safe to say that Giddey is probably going to be the player on the outside looking in.
If that does end up being the case, the Pistons could view Giddy as a potential trade target this offseason. In need of a primary playmaker, Giddey does make basketball sense for the Pistons. As a player who could come in and take offensive pressure off the shoulders of Cade Cunningham, Giddey could play a valuable role for Detroit right away.
Giddey may be getting to the point where he needs a fresh start and might have maxed himself out as a member of the Thunder. The Pistons could give him the change of scenery he could be seeking, while also offering him a comfortable role on the team.