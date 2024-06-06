NBA Trade Rumors: 6 'Win-now' offseason targets for Detroit Pistons to avoid misstep
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
From all indications, it does seem as if the Atlanta Hawks are going to trade one of their two backcourt stars. While I don't believe the Detroit Pistons should aggressively pursue Trae Young, I do believe that Dejounte Murray could be worth the hassle for them. As a young two-way guard, Murray is the type of star that could help the young Pistons. Both with the San Antonio Spurs and now with Atlanta, Murray has found a way to fit in and be productive. Even though he didn't fit greatly next to Young, Murray still found a way to make it work. The Hawks' problems stemmed deeper than just their roster construction.
The Pistons could take advantage of that by adding a young All-Star-level talent in Murray. He would help take some of the offensive pressure off of Cade Cunningham while also setting a culture on the defensive end of the floor.
Murray could fit right in alongside the Pistons' young core and could help them develop at a quicker pace.