NBA Trade Rumors: 6 'Win-now' offseason targets for Detroit Pistons to avoid misstep

If the Detroit Pistons are looking to make a win-now move this offseason, there could be six natural candidates.

By Michael Saenz

Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves
Atlanta Hawks v Minnesota Timberwolves / David Berding/GettyImages
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

From all indications, it does seem as if the Atlanta Hawks are going to trade one of their two backcourt stars. While I don't believe the Detroit Pistons should aggressively pursue Trae Young, I do believe that Dejounte Murray could be worth the hassle for them. As a young two-way guard, Murray is the type of star that could help the young Pistons. Both with the San Antonio Spurs and now with Atlanta, Murray has found a way to fit in and be productive. Even though he didn't fit greatly next to Young, Murray still found a way to make it work. The Hawks' problems stemmed deeper than just their roster construction.

The Pistons could take advantage of that by adding a young All-Star-level talent in Murray. He would help take some of the offensive pressure off of Cade Cunningham while also setting a culture on the defensive end of the floor.

Murray could fit right in alongside the Pistons' young core and could help them develop at a quicker pace.

