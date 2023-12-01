NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Bold deadline targets to make Golden State Warriors title contenders
The Golden State Warriors may need to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline if they want to be a serious title contender this season.
Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
The Golden State Warriors have a clear need in the backcourt. Aside from Stephen Curry, they don't have much consistency from their guards. Klay Thompson has shown glimpses of breakout out of his early-season funk but there's no guarantee that he will. Chris Paul has also had an uneven start to the season and could find himself on the trade block heading into the deadline. Looking for help in the backcourt, Collin Sexton could emerge as an underrated option.
Under the assumption that he's not considered a key part of the Utah Jazz's future, Sexton could be on the trade block heading into the deadline. Sexton would make sense for the Warriors on multiple fronts. For one, he could add an element off the bench that the Warriors currently don't have.
He'd also add some much-needed youth as an established talent to the roster. Many of the young players that the Warriors have are pretty much unproven at this point. Sexton, for his recent struggles, has at least proven that he can be a consistent rotation player. He would be able to help the Warriors now and in the future.