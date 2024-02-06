NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting deadline moves to add intrigue to stretch run
Seven NBA Trade Deadline moves that would add plenty of intrigue down the stretch.
The Milwaukee Bucks strike back
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks almost have to make a move if they expect to be able to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, with the way they've been playing lately, in the playoffs. It seems that the Bucks may be one more piece away from emerging as a real contender in the East. You can't help but wonder if that piece could end up being a two-way guard such as Bruce Brown.
As an important part of the Denver Nuggets' championship puzzle last season, perhaps Brown could play a similar role for the Bucks this season. The likelihood that the Toronto Raptors trade Brown is high and he would be a theoretical fit in Milwaukee. The big question is if the Bucks, who have limited draft capital, could build a package good enough for Toronto to sign off on.
In this hypothetical deal, the Bucks would send MarJon Beauchamp, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and two second-round picks for Brown. I'm not sure if that would be enough, but there's no question that a core of Damian Lillard, Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton would be one of the best starting 5's in the NBA.