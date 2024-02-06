NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting deadline moves to add intrigue to stretch run
Seven NBA Trade Deadline moves that would add plenty of intrigue down the stretch.
The Miami Heat finds frontcourt help
If one thing has become clear for the Miami Heat over the past few months, it's that the team should pivot toward maximizing this Jimmy Butler window. If the Heat couldn't find a way to land Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard during the offseason, it's hard to envision how Miami is going to hit on another whale again in the foreseeable future. Both of those players had a desire to be on the Heat and neither of them found their way to Miami.
As the Heat pivots to building around Jimmy right now, there may be no better fit for the team overall than Dorian Finney-Smith. He could be a difficult player to pry away from the Brooklyn Nets, but I can't help but wonder if a deal centered around Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, and a future first-round pick may be enough.
Finney-Smith would be an amazing fit next to Bam Adebayo and would help inject this team with a renewed defensive mindset to the frontcourt. Miami looks like a mess of a team at the moment, but there's a real chance that Finney-Smith could be that one piece that helps turn things around for the ill-fitting Heat.