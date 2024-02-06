NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting deadline moves to add intrigue to stretch run
Seven NBA Trade Deadline moves that would add plenty of intrigue down the stretch.
The Golden State Warriors make a desperate move
At this point, the Golden State Warriors almost have to make a move at the NBA Trade Deadline. They treading water in the Western Conference standings (currently ranked 12th) and if they have any hopes of making any type of late-season surge, they're likely going to need an addition to jump-start the charge. If nothing else, even shaking up the roster could do the Warriors well. Considering the whispers surrounding this team center around trading Andrew Wiggins, we'll start there.
In this hypothetical deal, the Warriors trade Wiggins to the Dallas Mavericks, who could also be looking for an addition ahead of the trade deadline, in exchange for Grant Williams (who hasn't seen to pan out with Dallas this season) and Richaun Holmes (to make the money work all around). '
In this deal, both the Warriors and Mavs shake up their roster a bit for the stretch run. For both teams, there is very much at stake in how they perform in the second half of this season. If they both flop, there could be some big changes ahead for both the Warriors and Mavs this offseason.