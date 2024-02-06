NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting deadline moves to add intrigue to stretch run
Seven NBA Trade Deadline moves that would add plenty of intrigue down the stretch.
The New York Knicks emerge as favorites
With how well the team has played since the turn of the calendar year, I'd be almost shocked if the New York Knicks didn't make an additional move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The Knicks are playing like one of the best teams in the league since the acquisition of OG Anunoby and they could seemingly be one more trade deadline move away from emerging as a real threat to win the Eastern Conference. With how they're able to defend on the wing, the Knicks could be the one team that gives the Boston Celtics real fits in a seven-game series.
However, adding another scoring threat off the bench could be the difference in the Knicks emerging as a real threat to win the East and finishing as a second-round exit again. One player that New York could have their eye on is super sixth man Jordan Clarkson. The Utah Jazz is expected to explore trading him ahead of the deadline and New York could make a lot of sense.
In this deal, the Knicks could send Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier's expiring contract, and a future first-round pick to Utah in exchange for Clarkson. That should be enough to get a deal done.