NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting deadline moves to add intrigue to stretch run
Seven NBA Trade Deadline moves that would add plenty of intrigue down the stretch.
The Los Angeles Lakers make blockbuster move
On a four-game winning streak and winners of seven of their last 10, it's going to be interesting to see how the Los Angeles Lakers approach the NBA Trade Deadline. On one hand, this is certainly a team that is beginning to play better. At the same time, this is also a team that likely needs to upgrade the roster ahead of the deadline. Maybe they don't go for the big move for Dejounte Murray, that would likely cost them Austin Reaves. Instead, maybe there's a difference-making move to be made with the Charlotte Hornets.
In this deal, the Lakers could send Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a future first-round pick to Charlotte in exchange for P.J. Washington and Nick Richards. Washington would give the Lakers help on the wing as a versatile big and Richards is a player that could make an impact at the center position.
This may not be the big move that many in Los Angeles are hoping the Lakers to make but this is more along the lines of a deal that realistically has a chance to get done over the next few days.