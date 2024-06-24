NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting realistic draft night trades that could happen
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans make a blockbuster swap
If Donovan Mitchell ends up signing a long-term extension, it would be in the best interest of the Cleveland Cavaliers to try and retool the supporting cast in a way that would put them in the best position to compete for a championship in the Eastern Conference. And there could be a blockbuster deal out there that could help surround Mitchell with a supporting cast that fits better. That speculative deal would involve the Cavs sending Darius Garland to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Brandon Ingram and a future first-round pick. This is one of those deals that could end up making sense for both sides too.
The Cavs would benefit from finding a game-changing wing that would help take a ton of offensive pressure off of Mitchell and a player that fits better than Garland currently does. On the flip side, the Pelicans would get an extremely talented young guard who could grow next to Zion Williamson as the team weighs retooling the roster around their young superstar.
Mitchell would have to agree to an extension first, but this is one of the few blockbuster deals that could work brilliantly for both sides.