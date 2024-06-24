NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting realistic draft night trades that could happen
Jerami Grant is traded to the Dallas Mavericks
Ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the Dallas Mavericks were scouring the market for an upgrade in the frontcourt. The Mavs settled on P.J. Washington and he proved to be an excellent addition with how much he contributed to the team's deep playoff run that ended in the NBA Finals. If another opportunity arises for the Mavs to upgrade their frontcourt even further via trade, I don't believe they'll turn it down. One potential target that could make sense for the emerging Mavs is Jerami Grant.
I'm not sure if this package would intrigue the Portland Trail Blazers enough to pull the trigger on moving on from Grant, but the Mavs, coming off an NBA Finals run, could be a great landing spot for the All-Star talent. Josh Green is a talented young player that the Blazers could find interest in and the expiring contract of Tim Hardaway Jr. could be of benefit too. Would one future first-round pick and two second-rounders be enough draft capital to cement a deal? Who knows.
But if Grant does find his way to the trade block, the Mavs are certainly a team to keep a close eye on.