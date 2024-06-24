NBA Trade Rumors: 7 League-shifting realistic draft night trades that could happen
Dejounte Murray is traded to the Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are in a great position to land another strong piece of their championship puzzle this offseason. They'll have multiple tradable future first-round picks, a strong pool of tradable - and valuable - supporting players they could use in a deal, and are an appealing destination with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Even though LeBron is expected to "opt-out" of the final year of his contract, the overwhelming belief is that he's only going to do that to ink a new deal. At this point in his career, it would be surprising for LeBron to want to pack up and start over.
One target that could be a player the Lakers circle back to is Dejounte Murray. They were previously interested in him leading up to this past year's NBA Trade Deadline but a deal never fully came to fruition for one reason or another. Perhaps the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks could return to the negotiating table and hammer something out on NBA Draft night.
Murray would give the Lakers an element they didn't have this past season in the backcourt and the Hawks would get a strong package in return as they move forward with their rebuilding of the roster.