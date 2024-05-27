NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Moves to help New York Knicks emerge as East favorites next year
NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking down seven trades that could help the New York Knicks emerge as championship favorites in the Eastern Conference next season.
Falling one game short of the Eastern Conference Finals couldn't have been how the New York Knicks envisioned their season-ending. Nevertheless, the Knicks should feel strongly about their chances of adding another difference-maker to their team this offseason. The hope would be that the Knicks could add the final piece of their championship puzzle. Whether they'll be able to do that remains to be seen. It's safe to say they're going to try to pull it off.
With the official start of the NBA offseason on the horizon, we explore seven trades that could go a long way in helping the Knicks emerge as a favorite to win the NBA Championship in the Eastern Conference next season.
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
Bruce Brown could be viewed as an answer for the New York Knicks in the backcourt next to Jalen Brunson. What Brown could do on both ends of the floor could end up being viewed as a huge asset for the team. Taking a gamble on Brown also wouldn't be all that financially crippling for New York moving forward. They'd be able to trade Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic in this deal, along with a future first-round pick, which would allow them to re-sign both OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason.
If Brunson can continue to play at a superstar level, the Knicks will have the top-tier talent and depth to be a strong championship contender heading into next season.