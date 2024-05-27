NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Moves to help New York Knicks emerge as East favorites next year
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, it should come as no surprise that Brandon Ingram is the one player that many believe will almost certainly be traded at some point this summer. As the New Orleans Pelicans remain bullish on giving Ingram a huge contract extension, that could lead both sides toward seeking a trade. Assuming that ends up happening, the Knicks are likely one of the teams that should be willing to pursue a trade of Ingram. And New York could easily get to a point where they make a strong offer.
In this hypothetical deal, the Knicks would send Julius Randle and two future first-round picks in exchange for Ingram. The Pelicans could elect to flip Randle to another team as a player with just one year remaining on his deal. They'd also get two more first-round picks as they look to begin a new build around Zion Williamson.
Ingram could be a good fit and offer a different dynamic on the wing while taking some of the offensive load off the shoulders of Jalen Brunson. Ingram as a second option could be exactly what the Knicks need to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference.