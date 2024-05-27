NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Moves to help New York Knicks emerge as East favorites next year
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
If the New York Knicks did want to explore somewhat of a pipe dream trade target, they could make somewhat of a godfather offer to Utah in hopes of prying Lauri Markkanen away. The Jazz are likely heading into the offseason of landing a star via trade themselves. However, if they quickly find out that isn't likely, perhaps they'd be a bit more willing to trade Markkanen this offseason. If that ends up playing out, the Knicks are likely going to be one of the teams on the shortlist that could afford Markkanen.
In this hypothetical deal, the Knicks could build a package around Julius Randle (who would work as a salary filler) and four first-round draft picks. Considering the recent going rates for All-Star players of late, it would seem like this is a trade offer that would be fair. The Jazz would get their draft captial and another asset in Randle. The Knicks would get a strong No. 2 option next to Jalen Brunson and a player that would raise their ceiling heading into next season.
With a trio of Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Markkanen, along with a strong supporting cast, there may be nothing standing in the way of New York making a strong run next season in the Eastern Conference.