NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Offseason moves that make too much sense not to happen
NBA Trade Rumors: Taking a deeper look at seven offseason moves that make too much sense to not happen this summer.
Every year, there are certain offseason moves that make a ton of sense but don't end up happening. It's a tale as old as time. And as we inch closer and closer to the start of this NBA offseason, I can't imagine this summer will be any different. The 2024 NBA Draft is a little more than a week away and that will ultimately spark the beginning of what could end up being a chaotic offseason full of player movement.
In anticipation of that, we'll explore seven offseason moves that make too much sense to not happen. Or, at the very least, to not be considered by each side.
Chris Paul to the San Antonio Spurs
Whether this ends up happening via trade or after Chris Paul is waived by the Golden State Warriors, it could make a ton of sense for the San Antonio Spurs to pursue this move. Tell me that a scenario in which the Spurs draft a long-term answer at point guard in the NBA Draft followed by adding a veteran presence like Paul doesn't make sense.
Paul would help this team take another step forward in the Western Conference this season while providing much-needed veteran experience and knowledge in the locker room while also mentoring whichever guard prospect the Spurs end up taking with one of their two top 10 picks.
The Spurs have already been linked as a potential landing spot for Paul if the Warriors were to part ways with him. This is a move that could very well happen at some point this offseason.