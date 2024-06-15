NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Offseason moves that make too much sense not to happen
Klay Thompson to the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Golden State Warriors are heading into an offseason of uncertainty. At the center of it all is Klay Thompson, who is reportedly preparing to genuinely test free agency this summer. If that does end up being the case, there could be plenty of intriguing landing spots for the perennial All-Star shooting guard. One potential landing spot that, at least in my mind, makes a ton of sense for Thompson is the Oklahoma City Thunder. After taking a huge step into development this past season and finishing with as the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference in the regular season, the Thunder have to feel as if they could be one veteran addition away from being in the championship mix next season.
If OKC does believe that to be the case, I can't help but feel how Thompson could be somewhat of an ideal potential fit as a missing piece. Thompson would fit as a difference-maker next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren in the starting 5 and is a player whose shooting will be a welcomed sight for the team.
The Thunder have the capability to make this move happen, whether it's via free agency or trade, and I'd have to imagine that we're going to hear a little bit more about this possibility if Thompson does indeed test free agency this summer.