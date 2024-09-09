NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Perfect blockbuster deals we need to see before the end of 2024
NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking down seven perfect blockbuster deals we all need to see come to fruition before the end of the 2024 calendar year.
The 2024 NBA offseason is pretty much in the books. With just a couple of weeks before teams starting reporting for the start of their training camps, the start of the 2024-25 season is right around the corner. Soon enough, pre-season games will be up and running, and the start of the regular season will quickly be on the horizon.
Even though most of the offseason action is over, there are still a few big deals that make too much sense not to happen before the end of the 2024 calendar year. Let's take a closer look and break down seven of those blockbuster deals.
Cameron Johnson to the Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have done a great job in practicing patience this offseason. However, at some point soon, they're going to have to make a move in an attempt to upgrade their roster. If the Lakers don't want to burn their most precious assets, there could be a second-tier trade target that could be of interest to them - Cameron Johnson.
I can't imagine the Brooklyn Nets would ask the Lakers to break the bank in a deal for Johnson and, in theory, he could emerge as a great fit in Los Angeles next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers are in the market for help on the wing, Johnson could be an ideal fit. If Los Angeles is intent on not burning all their assets before next offseason, Johnson could end up being their perfect target to upgrade the roster. And this is a move that could get done before trade deadline season.