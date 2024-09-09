Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Perfect blockbuster deals we need to see before the end of 2024

There are a few NBA trades that make too much sense to not happen by the end of the calendar year.

By Michael Saenz

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers
San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers / Jason Miller/GettyImages
Jerami Grant to the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz made their message known this offseason - they are not ready to blow up the roster and pivot toward a complete rebuilding of the roster. At least for now, the plan continues to revolve around building around Lauri Markkanen, who just signed a huge contract extension with the team. If this is the path the Jazz are going to continue to go down moving forward, it would make sense for them to explore a move for a difference-maker to add to their core. One cost-effective move the Jazz could end up making is one for Jerami Grant.

Grant's days in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform are likely numbered as the team is still in the early stages of a rebuild. Grant is a good player but doesn't fit the timeline of the team. At this point, it would be in the best interest of both sides to secure a trade. The Jazz could be the perfect landing spot as they could be in the market for a supporting star to add next to Markkanen.

I'm not sure how great of a fit Grant would be alongside Markkanen, but this is the type of under-the-radar move that could make sense for Utah.

