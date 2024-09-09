NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Perfect blockbuster deals we need to see before the end of 2024
Trae Young to the Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic did a fairly good job of improving the roster this offseason by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets. But the job is hardly done for the Magic, who will be looking to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference. Sure, Orlando did improve this summer but they still have some big questions to answer at the point guard position. And if Jalen Suggs isn't able to make that step forward at the lead guard position this year, it wouldn't be surprising if the Magic explore the trade market to help bolster the position before the stretch run.
In a dream scenario, the Magic could look in the direction of Trae Young as a potential target that would help solve a lot of their playmaking issues. Young is one of the best playmakers in the league and his trade value is at an all-time low. This could offer the Magic the perfect opportunity to pounce.
I'm not sure how plausible a Young trade to Orlando is but, in theory, he would be an excellent fit next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.