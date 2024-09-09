NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Perfect blockbuster deals we need to see before the end of 2024
Jimmy Butler to the Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were pretty quiet this offseason. They didn't make any bold additions to the roster but that could just be the team waiting for the right opportunity. The narrative surrounding this team is that they are ready and willing to make a big move - they're just waiting for the right trade target to emerge. If the likes of Kevin Durant never hit the trade block, I can't help but think that a player like Jimmy Butler might be the next best thing. If the Miami Heat struggle this season, I don't think we can't completely count out the possibility that Jimmy could hit the trade block. If that does happen, the Rockets are certainly going to be one of the teams interested.
Jimmy is from Texas and could be open to a homecoming at this point in his career - even more so if the Rockets are willing to give him the last big-money deal he could be looking for next offseason when he can test the free-agent market.
If the Rockets are looking to make a big move for a superstar player, Jimmy might be the primary target they need to have heading into the start of this season. At this point, he could be a plausible target.