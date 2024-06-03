NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Salary dump Zach LaVine trade ideas Bulls must explore
Orlando Magic
The overwhelming belief is that the Orlando Magic are going to enter the offseason with a priority in trying to land a veteran difference-maker that would work as an upgrade in the backcourt. Depending on how the Magic value Zach LaVine, there's an argument to be made he could be the exact cheap option that the team should look to this summer. If the Magic could acquire LaVine for the "low" price of Jonathan Isaac and Cole Anthony, Orlando would have no other option but to consider the deal.
Chicago should be open to this type of swap in hopes of unlocking Isaac's true potential in the league, if he can remain healthy, and also while taking a flyer on, if nothing else, a stopgap option in the backcourt with Anthony. There's still plenty of uncertainty on the Lonzo Ball front, so adding a player like Anthony would make sense this summer.
For the Magic, they'd be able to get their answer at the shooting guard position while keeping their talented young core intact this offseason. Even though LaVine's value isn't what it used to be, he's still a highly productive player who could be a huge asset for a team like Orlando heading into next season.